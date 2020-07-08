Geeky Gadgets

Sega Astro City Mini arcade cabinet comes with 36 games

Sega is all about tiny consoles right now, but now it is offering something new with the launch of the Astro City Mini arcade cabinet. It’s a mini version of Sega’s famous 1993 Astro City sit-down arcade cabinet, with a tiny screen and microswitch controls.

This cabinet comes with 36 games, including Alien Syndrome, Alien Storm, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone and Altered Beast. Those are some decent and classic games for Sega fans.

It may have a small size, but it offers a Micro USB and two USB-A ports for separate control pads or arcade joysticks, and a headphone jack. If you want to play on a larger screen, there’s an HDMI output port, as well. This is bound to be the next popular mini that fans will be after.

Though it offers an arcade-like experience and arcade titles, Astro City Mini will let you save game progress like Sega’s other mini consoles, which is a cool feature. It’s set for a release in Japan towards the end of the year and will cost 12,800 yen, or around $117. Hopefully, other countries will have a chance as well.

Source Engadget

