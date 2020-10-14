Secretlab And Blizzard Offering World Of Warcraft Gaming Chairs

If you’re a World of Warcraft fan and would love to show your allegiance to the Horde or the Alliance, this is a good way. Blizzard has teamed up with Secretlab for World of Warcraft themed gaming chairs that are decorated and themed around the Horde and Alliance factions from the game.

Secretlab is a company based in Singapore that makes gaming chairs for eSports teams and games, so this collaboration is natural, but this may be one of their biggest collabs to date.

The chairs will come in either a Horde or Alliance theme. The Horde chair will have a red and black finish, while the Alliance chair has a blue and gold finish. This will come in both Secretlab’s Omega and Titan series of gaming chairs. The Titan is designed for bigger and taller gamers.

Both chairs are similar to their non-World of Warcraft counterparts and will have Secretlab’s PRIME 2.0 PU leather finishes, 4D armrests, full-length backrest recline, and integrated adjustable lumbar support. They both sound very comfortable for gaming for many hours on end, with some great features for a chair. The chairs are now priced starting at $449 for the Omega model, and $489 for the Titan model.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals