Sealed Super Mario 64 Gets Over $1.5 Million At Auction

Mario is probably one of the world’s most recognizable video game characters. Everyone knows him and the franchise of games. So it doesn’t really come as a surprise to learn that a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 managed to get a cool $1.5 million when it was sold at Heritage Auctions over the weekend.

The game managed to sell for $1.56 million, and just a few days prior to the sale, a sealed copy of the NES version of The Legend of Zelda actually sold for $870,000 which was a lot of money already, but it was soon quickly eclipsed by Super Mario 64.

This makes it the most expensive game to have ever been sold, and maybe the only game to have crossed the $1 million mark. In fact, over the past 12 months several vintage games have been sold at auction for high prices. In April 2021, a copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000.

The prices may only go higher, especially with a lot of games these days being sold as digital. If you want to score like this one day, you will certainly have to consider purchasing games in their physical form. It could prove to be a very good investment in your future.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals