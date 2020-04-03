Sea of Thieves coming to Steam with crossplay

Microsoft’s pirate simulator, Sea of Thieves, already has 10 million players on Xbox One and Windows 10. That’s nothing to sneeze at. In fact, it is pretty impressive. And now the company announced that the game is coming to Steam soon, adding to an already large stable of Microsoft games on Valve’s platform, and allowing existing Steam users to connect more easily with friends. The game, which was developed by Rare, has players completing voyages across the open seas.

What makes things more interesting about this game is the fact that crews can run into pirate ships manned by other gamers and attempt to plunder their booty. Well, shiver me timbers that sounds fun.

While Sea of Thieves has been out for two years, Steam die-hards may have yet to try the game and now they will get the chance. Plus, crossplay should make both cooperative and competitive play a lot more interesting. Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam gamers can all play together. There’s no release date for the Steam version of Sea of Thieves just yet, but the listing is live and users can add the game to their wishlists while waiting. Players seem to love the game so chances are you will too.

Source Ubergizmo

