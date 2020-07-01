Scribd adds over 1,000 magazines

Fans of the written word on old media will love this news. Scribd has been pioneering its “all you can read” publication subscription service for years now. And back in 2016 it added New York and Time magazine to its line-up, followed by a host of major newspaper titles in 2017. Well, now it’s expanding its magazine catalog for your reading pleasure to include more than 1,000 titles from around the world. That is quite a big assortment of titles when you think about it.

Starting right now, subscribers will be able to read magazines like Harper’s Magazine, The Knot, Wine Enthusiast, OUT, and more as part of their monthly $9.99 fee. However, there will be further titles to be added in the future. If you love magazines, this is no doubt very good news for you.

You will certainly have a lot more titles to choose from, from now on. It’s not always been smooth sailing for Scribd as a company if you have followed the news, but this new expansion does show everyone that it is serious about being a genuinely unlimited service, and certainly goes some way to alleviating the subscription fatigue that often plagues fans of quality content like this.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals