Schools ban Zoom over security concerns

Concerns about Zoom’s security are having an impact on its use in education. Some US school districts, including large ones like New York City and Nevada’s Clark County, have banned or disabled Zoom because of security and privacy concerns. While others, like Washington state’s Edmonds School District and Utah’s Alpine School District, are rethinking their policies on Zoom use. Both are either switching apps or considering it, such as NYC teachers moving to Microsoft Teams.

The worries seem to be a mix of tangible security and privacy problems with teachers and staff who may not be familiar with how Zoom works. There’s no end-to-end encryption for Zoom meetings, making it possible to intercept videoconferences. Teachers have also had to grapple with “Zoombombing” incidents where bad actors disrupt virtual classes — sometimes by guessing the meeting number, sometimes because staff share the meeting details on public sites. There are also vulnerabilities and people uploading videos to unprotected websites and it may be too easy for a determined intruder to spy on calls or collect recordings.

Though Zoom has reiterated that it takes privacy and security “extremely seriously.” It said it had been “proactively engaging” to outline best practices and policies, and pointed out changes taking effect that require waiting rooms for K-12 classes and limit who can share data by default. These should help, but this is too late for some schools. They’ve had untrustworthy experiences with Zoom, and they’re unlikely to come back later.

Source Engadget

