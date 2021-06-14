We have an amazing deal on the ScaffoldHub Developer Plan: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The ScaffoldHub Developer Plan: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $109.99, that’s a saving of 41% off off the regular price.

ScaffoldHub is a full-stack javascript/typescript web application generator directed for javascript/typescript developers. It lets you create a project or app with the modeling tool and preview it online. The “download the source code” means that you can download and use the source code, subject to the ScaffoldHub license. ScaffoldHub also comes with API documentation, authentication, security, audit logs, forms, lists, filters, and many other features. If it takes a developer two months to develop and test all those features, costing $60/h, you can save more than $19,000 using ScaffoldHub. Features of the ScaffoldHub Developer Plan: Lifetime Subscription include : Modeling tool. Model the application exactly how you need it, with custom entities, relationships, fields, & validations

Model the application exactly how you need it, with custom entities, relationships, fields, & validations Preview the project online. No need to download & install the look of your project

No need to download & install the look of your project Full-stack application. Secure NodeJS back-end that uses a REST API with ExpressJS, & a database

Secure NodeJS back-end that uses a REST API with ExpressJS, & a database Multi or single tenant. Create a multi-tenant app or use it as a single-tenant

Create a multi-tenant app or use it as a single-tenant SQL or MongoDB. Use PostgreSQL or MySQL with Sequelize, or MongoDB with Mongoose, backed by a secure NodeJS server

Use PostgreSQL or MySQL with Sequelize, or MongoDB with Mongoose, backed by a secure NodeJS server Payments & subscriptions. Everything you need to manage workspace subscriptions, including webhooks, checkout & customer portal

Everything you need to manage workspace subscriptions, including webhooks, checkout & customer portal API documentation. All the API endpoints are automatically documented using SwaggerUI

All the API endpoints are automatically documented using SwaggerUI Authentication. Built-in authentication, with sign-in, sign-up, password change, password recovery, & email confirmation

Built-in authentication, with sign-in, sign-up, password change, password recovery, & email confirmation Security & permissions. Restrict access to each specific feature in the application

Restrict access to each specific feature in the application Email notifications & invitations. Built-in emails for Invitations, Password Confirmation and Password Reset using SendGrid

Built-in emails for Invitations, Password Confirmation and Password Reset using SendGrid Audit logs. Every action is logged, users with permission can inspect it on the Audit Log page

Every action is logged, users with permission can inspect it on the Audit Log page Internationalization. Translate the entire application only by adding an I18n dictionary file

Translate the entire application only by adding an I18n dictionary file Forms, lists, & filters. Each entity that you define on the modeling tool has its own forms, lists, and filters

Each entity that you define on the modeling tool has its own forms, lists, and filters File uploads. Secure file uploads & reading to Google Cloud Storage, Amazon AWS S3, or even localhost

Secure file uploads & reading to Google Cloud Storage, Amazon AWS S3, or even localhost Mobile-friendly. Looks good on both computer & mobile devices

Looks good on both computer & mobile devices Latest technologies. Scaffolds are constantly being updated to keep up with the latest versions of the technologies used ScaffoldHub: Developer Plan Access to the modeling tool

Create unlimited projects

Lifetime Access

Preview your projects online

Access to the private GitHub repository

Download unlimited source codes

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals