Save 99% on the Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 99% off the normal price.

The Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle is available in our deals store for just $99 and it comes with some great features.

School of Game Design: Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

Love gaming? Want to build your own games? The School of Game Design is the place to start. With courses for developers of all skill levels led by expert instructors, The School of Game Design helps you learn game development and design at your own pace, giving you access to an enormous library of step-by-step training videos. From the absolute basics to performing advanced techniques with Unity3D, and much more, lifetime access to The School of Game Design will ensure you’ll always be up to speed on the newest advancements in the industry.

Cudoo: Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

When you invest in yourself, you invest in humanity; that’s the thought guiding Cudoo, the world’s first one-for-one eLearning community offering more than 800 online courses spanning languages, entrepreneurship, management, and more. With Cudoo’s one-for-one initiative, every course you complete on Cudoo provides free learning to individuals with limited opportunities, meaning you give back as you learn. Sign up for a lifetime subscription, and you’ll get access to a growing library of more than 800 courses that you can access on any device.

CyberTraining 365: Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

CyberTraining 365 is the best training destination for you and your team. Here you can Master Cyber Security techniques such as Analyzing Malware, Penetration Testing, Advanced Persistent Threats, Threat Intelligence Research, Reverse Engineering, and much more. This online academy offers 3,877 up-to-date modules on all the latest technologies and industry standards. These courses are aligned with the National Cybersecurity Workforce Framework developed by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). If you want to compete with other professionals on multi-layer cyber defense, this platform is the right one for you!

Skill Builder Pro: Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

Soft skills are one of the most important facets of personal development, and Skill Builder Pro is packed full of hundreds of professionally developed soft skills online courses. By developing your soft skills you can also improve your ability to communicate, lead more confidently, solve complex problems easily, think critically and creatively, and promote teamwork and productivity. With access to over 300 training courses covering everything, you’ll ever need to succeed in your personal life and career you’ll never need to search for something new to learn. Skill Builder Pro provides career, business, and personal development skills in addition to a whole suite of Microsoft and soft skills courses!

Upskill: Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle

Learn full-stack web development from industry professionals, covering modern languages, tools, and frameworks. Keeping our focus on pure JavaScript, you’ll learn how things are built at top companies. JavaScript is at the center of the web development world. It’s also versatile enough to be used for building apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Arduino to name a few. It’s no surprise that JavaScript is amongst the most popular programming languages in the world. In these premium courses, you’ll learn basic-to-advanced JavaScript and then we’ll take a deep look at popular frameworks and tools.

You can find out more details about this amazing deal on the Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals