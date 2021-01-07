Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Save 98% on the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

By

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the normal price.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $59.99.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  1. JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp
  2. SwiftUI Apps for All Apple Platforms
  3. The Complete C# Programming Course
  4. The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0
  5. SwiftUI: The Complete Developer Course
  6. 2020 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp
  7. Learn Python for Data Analysis & Visualization
  8. Raspberry Pi Essentials & Extras
  9. PHP & MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners
  10. Bootstrap & jQuery: Certification Course for Beginners
  11. HTML, CSS, & JavaScript: Certification Course for Beginners
  12. Java Foundations
  13. Making APIs with Django & Python
  14. Making Websites with Python & Django 3: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  15. JavaScript Master Class
  16. Python for Everyone
  17. How to Get a Job as a Web Developer
  18. The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications
  19. ROS2 For Beginners
  20. The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 20 Websites
  21. Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners
  22. Java Interview Questions: Data Structures & Algorithms
  23. The Ultimate Amazon Honeycode Guide: Build 7 Apps
  24. Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects
  25. Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis
  26. C++ Programming for Beginners
  27. The Complete Front-End Web Development Course

You can find out more details about the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.