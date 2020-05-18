Geeky Gadgets

Save 98% on the Hands-On Game Development Bundle: Make Your Own Games

By

Learn Resource Management & Other Fundamental Strategy Game Mechanics Master C++, An In-Demand, High-End Language Used for Programs, Games, Development Libraries, & More Master the Basics of the JavaScript Runtime Node.js & Express Framework to Build Your Own APIs for Web Applications, Multiplayer Games, & More Learn the Foundations of the Free, Open-Source Godot Game Engine for 2D & 3D Games by Building a 2D Platformer from Scratch Create Dynamic Humanoid Animations with Unity & Adobe's 3D Animation Software Mixamo Discover the Cross-platform Development Package AR Foundation & Create an AR Spaceship Shooting Game in Unity Start Your Journey Into Real-time Strategy Game Development in Unity by Learning How to Select, Move, & Coordinate Units Step Into Game Development by Building a Simple Platform Game Using the Popular Unity Engine Build & Optimize Mobile Games for Both iOS and Android Using the Unity Engine Build a Text-Based Dungeon Crawler & Master Game Development Foundations

We have an awesome deal on the Hands-On Game Development Bundle: Make Your Own Games in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the normal price.

The Hands-On Game Development Bundle: Make Your Own Games is available in our deals store for just $34.99.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  1. Build a Micro-Strategy Game
  2. C++ Programming for Beginners
  3. Node.js & Express for Beginners
  4. Godot Game Development for Beginners
  5. Humanoid Animation Tools for Beginners
  6. AR Game Development – Space Shooter
  7. Real-Time Strategy Project – Unit Movement
  8. Create Your First 3D Game with Unity
  9. Mobile Game Development for Beginners
  10. Learn C++ by Making a Text-Based RPG

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Hands-On Game Development Bundle: Make Your Own Games, over at our deals store at the link below.

