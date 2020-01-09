Save 98% on the Complete Photography Side Business Bundle

We have a great deal on the Complete Photography Side Business Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the normal price.

The Complete Photography Side Business Bundle is available in our deals store for $29 and you can use the coupon 20SAVE20 for 20% off.

This course begins with the absolute basics of photography: understanding the exposure triangle. From there, you’ll learn about aperture, shutter speed, ISO, and much more. Ultimately, you’ll take steps towards shooting manually so that by the end of the course, you’ll be able to ditch Auto and shoot in Manual Mode.

Access 63 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Get to know the basics of your camera

Explore a variety of different lenses

Become a master of understanding light

Learn the exposure triangle & the missing element

Master aperture for full creative control

Discover the 7 Ingredients of Composition

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete Photography Side Business Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals