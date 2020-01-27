Save 98% on the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

You can save a massive 98% off the price of the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals Store.
The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $69, it normally costs $3,433.
Here is what is included in the bundle”
- CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501
- CompTIA PenTest PT0-001
- CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst)
- CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner CASP CAS-003
- CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001
- CompTIA Cloud+
- CompTIA Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102
- CompTIA Linux+ XKO-002
- CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001
- CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51
Head on over to our deals store at the link below for more details on this amazing deal on the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle.