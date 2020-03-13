Save 97% on the Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle.

Microsoft Azure is a skill in high demand in today’s large business marketplace. If you’re a developer, you know that change is always happening and it’s not possible to constantly stay up to date. However, becoming a Microsoft Azure master will keep you at the forefront of cloud tech for a long time. This course goes through all of the requirements of the Microsoft exam AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By course’s end, you’ll be ready to sit the certification exam (fees not included) and ace it on your first try.

Access 107 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Master the main concepts of Azure, beyond the ones you normally use

Pass the Microsoft AZ-203 Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions test on your first try

Add the in-demand Azure skills on your resume to boost your career

