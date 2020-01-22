Save 97% on the Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle

We have a great deal on the Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle, you can save 97% off the regular price. You can also use the coupon 20SAVE20 for 20% off.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading cloud computing platform, and this course is designed for anyone who is aspiring to enter the cloud computing field. This industry is booming, and lucrative jobs are opening up every day. In this course, you’ll study to ace the AWS associate-level certification exam, giving you a leg up to help you break into the business. Access 146 lectures & 22 hours of content 24/7

Become intimately familiar w/ the AWS platform

Build a foundation in cloud computing & AWS

Master concepts related to infrastructure, storage, security, identity management & many more

You can find our more information about this great deal on the Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals