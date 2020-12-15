Save 97% on the Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle

We have a great deal for our readers on the Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle is available for just $39.99.

Master the foundations of strategic game development by creating a turn-based, micro-strategy game about building and managing a colony on Mars. Using the popular Unity game engine, this course will walk you through the process of basic strategy game mechanics, including resource management, grid placement, and beyond. Not only will you boost your overall game development skills within Unity, but gain essential, fundamental knowledge for coding a variety of strategy game systems that can be expanded further for larger, turn-based projects.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Build a Micro-Strategy Game Discover AI & State Machines in Unity Real-Time Strategy Project: Unit Combat Real-Time Strategy Project: Resource Gathering Player Authentication with Azure PlayFab Turn-Based Game: Multiplayer Projects Create a City Building Game with Unity Build a Tower Defense Game with Phaser 3 Real-Time Strategy Project: Unit Movement Construct a Strategy Game with Godot

