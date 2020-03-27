Save 97% on the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle

We have a great deal on the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the regular price.

The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $38.99.

Do you know that SQL developers earn salaries somewhere around 90,000 to $120,000? Knowing SQL is a pretty profitable skill — not just “these days” but today, tomorrow a year from now and even further down the road. This course is here to guide your way through SQL. With 42 lectures, you’ll learn what SQL servers are, how to set them up, how data is stored, what DDL, DML, and DCL are, and work with practical SQL scenarios. Access 42 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Be crystal clear on why there are so many kinds of SQLs

Know the difference between the query language & the databases

Perform tasks similar to ones you would get at an actual company

You can find out more information about this great deal on the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals