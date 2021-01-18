Save 96% on the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner: Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deal for our readers on the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Verv Premium Home Workout Planner: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $39.99, that’s a saving of 96% off the regular price.

If you’ve ever wondered how to get fit and healthy with minimal effort, look no further. Verv is your all-in-one solution for that. It features four building blocks – physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness – all defined by simplicity, effectiveness, and personalization. Choose what you like from an extensive library of solutions for a healthier lifestyle:

Wide Range of Fitness Workouts

Large variety of at-home exercises for weight loss

Body-toning fitness programs for all trouble zones

Collection of workouts with resistance bands

Unique 30-day fitness challenges to keep your motivation high

Running & Walking Sessions

A wide range of training programs for weight loss & body tone

Interval trainings with audio instructions

Detailed stats for progress tracking

Custom-made plans made for your goals

Meal Plans for Every Taste

Delicious recipes with prep time & number of calories

Keto and intermittent fasting plans

Vegan & vegetarian plans

Meal plan collections to benefit your training

Meditation & Yoga Practices

270+ guided meditations & short practices

Step-by-step meditation courses

5-minute singles for stress relief

Programs for better sleep, anxiety-relief, & more

Energetic Dance Tutorials

Guided dance workouts for all levels

Learn from the celebrity choreographer

Routines that give you tone & burn calories

Music & Sounds for Training and Relaxation

Unlimited access to the hottest workout mixes from top DJs

Music that adjusts to your workout tempo

Calming melodies to help you unwind

Sleep Stories & ASMR so you can drift off and sleep peacefully

Enjoy workouts, yoga practices, meal plans, meditations, running, and walking sessions separately or as a combination of activities. One way or the other, take the most out of your experience. Synchronize with Apple Health to automatically export workout data from Verv to Health App.

Head on over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below for more details on this great deal on the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner: Lifetime Subscription.

Get this deal>

