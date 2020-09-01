Save 96% on the Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 96% off the normal price.

The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29.99, it normally retails for $995.

Did you know that After Effects can be used for print design, web, and photography? Join Chris Converse as he walks you through his techniques for creating stunning visuals for any medium. This course will take you on a step-by-step journey through the amazing design capabilities of After Effects and show you how to combine it with Photoshop for use in any design project.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

After Effects for Graphic Design After Effects for Photography After Effects Motion Graphics Beast After Effects CC: The Complete Adobe After Effects Course Adobe After Effects: Motion Graphics

You can get your hands on this amazing deal on the Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals