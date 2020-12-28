Save 96% on the 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle is available for just $29.99, that’s a saving of 96% off the normal price.

Programming Android apps can be a complex process and a lack of knowledge in architecting your app can result in spaghetti code and dead ends. In order to deliver an extendable, maintainable, and testable code base, you have to think about the architecture of your application from the very first stage of your development. In this course, you’ll take an existing Android application build in Java and modernize it using the Kotlin language, seeing the importance of planning the architecture using SOLID principles and common Android Architecture using the MVP, MVC, and MVVM patterns.

