Save 95% on the Complete Machine Learning Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the Complete Machine Learning Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Complete Machine Learning Bundle is available with 95% off and you can get it for just $39 in our deals store.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Quant Trading Using Machine Learning Learn By Example: Statistics and Data Science in R Learn By Example: Hadoop & MapReduce for Big Data Problems Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming & Design An Introduction to Machine Learning & NLP in Python Byte-Sized-Chunks: Twitter Sentiment Analysis (in Python) Byte-Sized-Chunks: Decision Trees and Random Forests An Introduction To Deep Learning & Computer Vision Byte-Sized-Chunks: Recommendation Systems From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming – Easy as Pie

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete Machine Learning Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals