Save 94% on the Complete IT for Beginners Bundle

We have a great deal on the Complete IT for Beginners Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 94% off the normal price.

The Complete IT for Beginners Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.99 it normally retails for $999.

This 8-course bundle will gear you up with the core CompTIA skills you need to be an in-demand IT professional. This includes the four most popular IT Fundamentals, A+ Core1, A+ Core2, and Network. As a bonus, it includes three new Microsoft MTA courses and a detailed course on installing and configuring Microsoft Windows 10. Included Courses CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals Access 51 lectures & 13 hours of content It gives candidates the basic IT fundamental skills needed in this industry and is based on different areas of IT, including hardware, software, programming, security, and infrastructure.

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 (Core 1) & 220-1002 (Core 2) (2019) Access 121 lectures & 37 hours of content 24/7 Expanded content on growing parts of the IT support role including an expansion of baseline security topics & a different approach to defining competency in operational procedures

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Access 30 lectures & 26 hours of content 24/7 Learn concepts that cover troubleshooting, network management, installation & configuration of network

Microsoft MTA 98-365: Windows Server 2016 Administration Access 74 lectures & 5 hours of content Microsoft’s newest suite of technology certification exams that validate fundamental knowledge needed to begin building a career using Microsoft technologies

Microsoft MTA 98-366: Networking Fundamentals Access 45 lectures & 6 hours of content Core networking concepts & provides the knowledge to pass the MTA 98-366 exam

Microsoft MTA 98-367: Security Fundamentals Access 24 lectures & 5 hours of content Microsoft Security Fundamentals & the knowledge to pass the MTA 98-367 exam offered by Microsoft

Microsoft 70-698: Installing & Configuring Windows 10 Access 198 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7 Implement Windows, Configure & Support Core Services, and Manage and Maintain Windows are the three broad topics



You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete IT for Beginners Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals