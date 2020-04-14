Save 93% on the MoovBuddy Exercise App Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deal on the MoovBuddy Exercise App Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 93% off the normal price.

MoovBuddy is a whole new exercise app. All of the exercise programs are prepared by doctors and physios according to medical literature. Exercises are classified by body parts (like back, neck, knee, etc.) and cases/situations (like at office, long travels, gamers, post-natal, etc.). **With more than 60 programs and almost 300 exercises,** you can exercise anytime and anywhere you want. With audio instructions and tips, you can do the exercises accurately and effectively. Besides exercises, MoovBuddy gives you evidence-based recommendations in order to prevent possible physical health problems. At your office, you might be notified of correcting your wrong posture.

Feel better with the programs which are created by doctors & physios

Track your pain status, activity history & your functionality by the time

Stick to your program, stay motivated with reminders & recommendations

MoovBuddy helps with:

Upper & lower back pain

Neck pain

Posture & balance

Office stretches

Hips, knees & legs

Shoulders & arms

Women’s health

Strengthening

