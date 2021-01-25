Save 93% on the Accredited Project Management Bundle

We have a great deal for our readers on the Accredited Project Management Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Accredited Project Management Bundle is available in our deals store for $99, that’s a saving of 93% off the normal price.
The Accredited Project Management Bundle is a course package that prepares you for a career in Project Management and Agile Project Management. It includes accredited content covering best practices in Project and Agile project Management. With 3 CPD/PDU eligible accredited courses, it will equip you with the necessary know-how for successful project management and become immediately productive as a member of an agile/project environment.
APM-PFQ Project Fundamentals Qualification Course
- Project management and the operating environment
- Project lifecycle
- Management structures by which projects operate
- Project management planning
- Scope management
- Scheduling and resource management
- Risk management and issue management
- Project quality management
- Communication
- Leadership and teamwork
PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course
- Introduction to PRINCE2®
- Processes SU and IP
- Processes CS and MP
- Processes DB SB and CP
- Organization Theme Module
- Business Case Theme Module
- And more
PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course
- Introduction to PRINCE2 Agile
- Introduction to PRINCE2
- Processes: DP SU and IP
- Themes and PRINCE2 Agile
- Processes; SB CS and MP
- CP and Summarizing PRINCE
You can find out more information on this great deal on the Accredited Project Management Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
