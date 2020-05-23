Save 92% on the Estate Plan for Online Accounts (Digital Assets) + Secure Digital Vault

We have a great deal for our readers on the Estate Plan for Online Accounts (Digital Assets) + Secure Digital Vault in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 92% off the normal price.

The Estate Plan for Online Accounts (Digital Assets) + Secure Digital Vault is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $149.99.

Do you have any idea what happens if you don’t have an authorized legacy plan Estate Plan for your online accounts and digital assets? Your family would go through the agony of sifting through your office, mail, and computer to access your online accounts if a tragic event occurs. Save them from that distress with Clocr.

Clocr, short for Cloud Locker, is the industry’s first all-in-one “Estate Planning & Disbursement Platform” for digital assets. Clocr empowers you to efficiently organize your digital assets and files, identify your heirs, and allow them to access what is needed in case of an emergency and death. It’s proprietary, patent-pending, multi-layered security protocol encrypts and ‘shreds’ files with the shards stored on multiple distributed cloud servers. It works well with the Digital Vault. An enterprise-grade, ultra-secure digital safety deposit box for your most important files and sensitive documents. Efficiently organize, manage, and safely share any stored item with family, friends, or business partners.

Customizable onboarding creates over 150 of the most used online accounts

Easily track, organize & update all your accounts and beneficiaries

Alerts you if your estate becomes incomplete, or if your beneficiaries deny your request or if any of your beneficiary’s account is disbursed due to incapacity or death

Unique feature – ‘Shared with me’ allows you to track who has assigned you as their beneficiary

360-degree reporting & auditing, blockchain ready

