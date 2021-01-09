Save 91% on the WP Buzz Fast & Secure WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the WP Buzz Fast & Secure WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The WP Buzz Fast & Secure WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 91% off the normal price.
You can host your WordPress site on any hosting. But if you decide to choose the WP Buzz Premium Managed WordPress hosting platform, your site performance will be better. Why? Because this platform is exclusively built and optimized for WordPress using the most optimal stack engineered for speed and security. WordPress comes pre-installed, saving you time and hassle. Better performance, easy management with mobile and tablet-optimized control panel coupled with update service will automatically update your installation to the latest version and patches as soon as they are available to prevent your site from being vulnerable to bug exploits. The icing on the top, you will have a great team of passionate WP experts at hand 24/7 to support you.
- Enhanced speed & performance of your WordPress
- 10X faster than the traditional hosts according to loadimpact.com
- Web application firewall protects your sites against brute-force attacks
- Monitor plugins which could harm your site
- Auto-scaling cloud ensures your site always stays online
- Cache your content right at the start of your network with egde caching & CDN
- Easy to control panel make managing your brand a doddle
- Manage your website from your mobile, tablet or laptop
