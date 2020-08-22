Save 84% on the World’s Most Spoken Languages Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the World’s Most Spoken Languages Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 84% off the normal price.

The World’s Most Spoken Languages Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $249.

0% of all conversations are based on 20% of the language. The World’s Most Spoken Languages Bundle contains 10 hand-selected courses from the top 5 languages spoken in the world to get communicating with almost half of the planet’s population! Being committed to learn even a little of these languages everyday will improve your multilingual skills. Even basic knowledge in these in-demand languages can set you apart personal and career-wise.

Chinese (1.3 billion speakers):

China’s strong economic growth, makes learning Mandarin Chinese a potentially great return on investment

English (1.5 billion speakers):

English, considered the lingua franca, is the most powerful and widely spoken language

Spanish (400 million speakers):

Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Venezuela are just a few countries where you will be able to put your Spanish skills to use

Arabic (440 million speakers):

The language is widely spoken in over 25 countries, many of which have a major influence on the global economy

Hindi (500 million speakers):

The Indian culture has had an impact on the world through its language, religion, cuisine, rich cultural diversity, and philosophy

Access 427 lectures & 100 hours of content 24/7

Increase business opportunities locally & internationally

Expand your social network

Learn key phrases for business travel, negotiation, sales, agreements, contracts, & more

Gain a better understanding of different languages & cultures

Set yourself apart in the workforce & gain a competitive advantage

Add foreign language skills on your resume

You can find out more details about this great deal on the World’s Most Spoken Languages Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals