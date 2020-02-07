Save 80% on the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

We have an amazing deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 80% off the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam.

The Black Box 1080p Dash Cam is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $29.99 it normally retails for $149.95.

In the event of a collision, the Black Box is your best witness. Engineered with its own G-sensor, this dash cam captures footage and audio in the moment, ensuring you’ll always have a second pair of eyes if you find yourself in an accident. It records in crisp 1080p resolution day or night and boasts an impressive 120-degree recording angle that will capture every important detail. And, thanks to its compact design, you can stick it directly on your windshield without obscuring your line of sight.

Record accidents as they happen w/ the built-in G-sensor & motion detection

Capture video in sharp 1080p resolution day or night

Document every detail w/ the impressive 120-degree wide-angle lens

Record audio w/ the built-in microphone

Compact design lets you record without obscuring your line of sight

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Black Box 1080p Dash Cam over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals