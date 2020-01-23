Save 76% on the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch

We have a great deal on the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 76% off the normal price.

The Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch is available in our deals store for $34.99 it normally costs $149.

You don’t need to spend hundreds on a brand name smart watch to get today’s most advanced functionality. This sleek and affordable version offers 15 best-in-class features to help support your busy lifestyle. To start, it monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, daily steps, and calories to make sure you have all the data you need to live a healthy lifestyle. Don’t worry: it’s waterproof and sweat-proof so it can handle anything you throw at it. Want to stay connected without your phone always in you hand? You can connect your watch to your smartphone and you’ll be able to control your music and calls, set alarms, and display the time, date, and week. It’s all the functionality you’ve been looking for at a price that hits the mark.

Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.3-inch screen display

Adjust the brightness on the ultra clear 240×240 resolution

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals