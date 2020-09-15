Save 65% on the Resound XL Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the new Resound XL Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 65% off the normal price.

The Resound XL Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker is available in our deals store for just $23.99 it normally retails for $69.

Resound XL will make you enjoy music even more. Equipped with advanced technology, this Bluetooth speaker automatically connects to paired devices and actually lasts up to 30 hours. It features great bass, enhanced by Aduro’s proprietary passive bass radiator with unique triangular design and is downward facing. It also gives you convenient access to all media control buttons for a seamless listening experience. With one-time pairing, this speaker automatically reconnects to the last connected device via Bluetooth. Extremely lightweight and portable, Resound XL can be perfectly put into your backpack and taken anywhere. Unique triangular design & downward-facing bass radiator further enhances sound quality

Longer playback time up to 30 hours w/ 3,300mAh battery capacity

Convenient access to all media control buttons

Auto-pairing automatically reconnects w/ your device when in range

Compatible w/ any Android or iOS device

Specs Color: black, gold

Materials: metal

Product dimensions: 8’H x 4″L x 4″W

Bluetooth-enabled

Battery capacity: 3,300mAh

Rechargeable via USB cable

Playtime: up to 30 hours

Media control buttons

Lightweight

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Resound XL Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker over at our deals store at the link below.

