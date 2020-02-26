Save 64% on the HomeDome Smart Outlet with Voice Control

We have an awesome deal for our readers in our deals store today, you can save 64% off the HomeDome Smart Outlet with Voice Control.

The HomeDome Smart Outlet with Voice Control is available in our deals store for just $17.99 it normally costs $49.99.

Any home can be a smart home with the HomeDome Smart Outlet. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug lets you remotely control your devices straight from your smartphone. No more willing yourself out of bed just to kill the lights at night. Once you’re plugged in, simply pair your phone to the outlet, plug in your device, and you’re all set to automate with schedule, countdown and anti-theft timers.

Control lights, appliances & other devices online via the smartphone app

Use w/ smart assistants, like Alexa & Google Assistant

Automate your home w/ schedule, countdown & anti-theft timers

Schedule devices to save energy

Easily modify schedules & settings w/ your phone

Head on over to our deals store at the link below for more information on this great deal on yje HomeDome Smart Outlet with Voice Control.

