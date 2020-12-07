Save 61% on the DIY Building Block STEM Drone

We have a great deal on the DIY Building Block STEM Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 61% off the normal price.

The DIY Building Block STEM Drone is available in our deals store for just $49.99, it normally retails for $129.

Have hyperactive kids at home? Feed their brains with this DIY Building Block STEM Drone. Instead of playing video games all the time, encourage your kids to develop a hobby that is an extension of gaming. It will not only enhance their hands-on practical skills but also encourage them to go outdoors and play in the sunshine. UAV technology is on the rise and people are using drones for photography, so it is only wiser to make your kids aware of the aerial stuff while having fun. This will make them innovative and who knows, it may become their career choice. This drone is suitable for kids aged 6 to 10.

360° stunt flips enable the robot to perform cool tricks

UAV technology gives the best flying experience

Create your own design based on the step-by-step instructions

Teaches kids aerodynamics & load balance

Fun to build & feel proud of flying a machine

Enhance hands-on practical skills

For kids 6 to 10 years old

