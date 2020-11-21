Save 53% on the Essential Tumult Coder Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Essential Tumult Coder Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 53% off the regular price.
The Essential Tumult Coder Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $59.99, it normally retails for $129.
Hype 4 HTML5 Creation App: Pro License
Create Beautiful, Interactive HTML5 Web Content & Animations with Less to Zero Coding Required
Hype 4 is an award-winning HTML5 tool used by leading designers. Create animations that add a “wow” factor to web pages, infographics, presentations, digital magazines, ads, iBooks, educational content, app prototypes, portfolios, animated GIFs, videos, entire websites, and much more. HTML5 powers the modern web and allows for content to be displayed on everything from desktops to iPhones and iPads. Tumult Hype outputs state-of-the-art HTML5, CSS3 styles, and JavaScript. From prototype to production, anyone can create rich interactive media with Hype.
- Easy to use keyframe-based animation system
- 29 built-in easings
- Customizable via bézier curves
- Reusable within the document
- Custom JavaScript math equations
- Record mode watches your every move, automatically creating keyframes as needed
- Create natural motion curves with bézier paths
- Action handlers kick-off & control timelines, transition between scenes, or run custom JavaScript
- Visually build action handlers to respond to taps, clicks, & animation events
- WebKit-based WYSIWYG “what you see is what you get” scene editing
- Cutting-edge effects: blur, image filters, backdrop filters, scale, skew, reflection, & 3D transforms
- Allows for content to be displayed on everything from desktops to iPhones & iPad
- Deliver 100% fidelity across all browsers
- Outputs state of the art HTML5, CSS3 styles, & JavaScript
- Creates an entirely self-contained directory that holds all the resources and JavaScript for your content
Whisk 2.0 HTML & PHP Editor
Break the Tedious Cycle of Writing HTML & PHP, Saving, and Reloading with Tumult Whisk’s Integrated Live Previews
Tumult Whisk is the lightweight HTML and PHP editor with a live preview pane that displays the updated page as you type. It is an essential app for your web dev toolkit. Tumult Whisk’s integrated live preview breaks the tedious cycle of writing HTML, saving the file, then reloading and viewing the page in the browser. Combining the writing phase with the viewing phase clarifies the effects of your changes and speeds up the overall process of making a web page. W3C-based validation will red-underline any mistakes. It uses the same rendering engine found in Safari, so it is not only standards-compliant but also very fast.
- Preview pane quickly renders HTML & PHP as typed, using the same engine as Safari
- Watched Files automatically (or manually) determine when files are changed & will reload the web preview
- Live HTML W3C-based validation shows errors & highlights problem tags with a red underline
- Preview to other browsers or the Hype Reflect app on iOS
- Web inspector/console/dev tools access
- Customizable syntax highlighting coloring
- Reusable code snippets & color swatches
- Scroll sync keeps can keep the editor & preview at similar spots
- View HTML source code generated by the PHP engine
- Attach Style Sheets for viewing how blog posts/markup will look with external styling
- Written in Cocoa exclusively as a macOS app
- Adopts new macOS features & is gorgeous in Light and Dark modes
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Essential Tumult Coder Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.