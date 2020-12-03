Save 53% on the Essential Tumult Coder Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Essential Tumult Coder Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 53% off the regular price.

Hype 4 HTML5 Creation App: Pro License

Create Beautiful, Interactive HTML5 Web Content & Animations with Less to Zero Coding Required

Hype 4 is an award-winning HTML5 tool used by leading designers. Create animations that add a “wow” factor to web pages, infographics, presentations, digital magazines, ads, iBooks, educational content, app prototypes, portfolios, animated GIFs, videos, entire websites, and much more. HTML5 powers the modern web and allows for content to be displayed on everything from desktops to iPhones and iPads. Tumult Hype outputs state-of-the-art HTML5, CSS3 styles, and JavaScript. From prototype to production, anyone can create rich interactive media with Hype.

Easy to use keyframe-based animation system

29 built-in easings

Customizable via bézier curves

Reusable within the document

Custom JavaScript math equations

Record mode watches your every move, automatically creating keyframes as needed

Create natural motion curves with bézier paths

Action handlers kick-off & control timelines, transition between scenes, or run custom JavaScript

Visually build action handlers to respond to taps, clicks, & animation events

WebKit-based WYSIWYG “what you see is what you get” scene editing

Cutting-edge effects: blur, image filters, backdrop filters, scale, skew, reflection, & 3D transforms

Allows for content to be displayed on everything from desktops to iPhones & iPad

Deliver 100% fidelity across all browsers

Outputs state of the art HTML5, CSS3 styles, & JavaScript

Creates an entirely self-contained directory that holds all the resources and JavaScript for your content

Whisk 2.0 HTML & PHP Editor

Break the Tedious Cycle of Writing HTML & PHP, Saving, and Reloading with Tumult Whisk’s Integrated Live Previews

Tumult Whisk is the lightweight HTML and PHP editor with a live preview pane that displays the updated page as you type. It is an essential app for your web dev toolkit. Tumult Whisk’s integrated live preview breaks the tedious cycle of writing HTML, saving the file, then reloading and viewing the page in the browser. Combining the writing phase with the viewing phase clarifies the effects of your changes and speeds up the overall process of making a web page. W3C-based validation will red-underline any mistakes. It uses the same rendering engine found in Safari, so it is not only standards-compliant but also very fast.

Preview pane quickly renders HTML & PHP as typed, using the same engine as Safari

Watched Files automatically (or manually) determine when files are changed & will reload the web preview

Live HTML W3C-based validation shows errors & highlights problem tags with a red underline

Preview to other browsers or the Hype Reflect app on iOS

Web inspector/console/dev tools access

Customizable syntax highlighting coloring

Reusable code snippets & color swatches

Scroll sync keeps can keep the editor & preview at similar spots

View HTML source code generated by the PHP engine

Attach Style Sheets for viewing how blog posts/markup will look with external styling

Written in Cocoa exclusively as a macOS app

Adopts new macOS features & is gorgeous in Light and Dark modes

