Save 52% on the Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software: Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deal on the Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software: Lifetime Subscription

The Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software: Lifetime Subscription is available for $79.99, that's a saving of 52% off the normal price.

You are one click away from the future of typing. Express yourself faster using the world’s leading word prediction software for Windows. Lightkey’s AI-Powered word prediction software learns your typing patterns and gradually predicts up to 12 words including punctuation marks, allowing you to compose emails 4 times faster, with confidence. It also includes over 60 content domains including technology, business, finance, law, academia, and more. Using its deep learning context analysis capabilities, Lightkey will offer you the most relevant terms. Lightkey works for just about any application you use on a day-to-day basis.

Here are some of the features:



Predicts up to 12 words, including punctuation marks, in 85 languages

Offers real-time suggestions for misspelled words

Includes over 60 content domains including technology, business, finance, law, academia, & more

Offers the most relevant terms for your professional content

Natively supports MS Office Outlook, Word, & PowerPoint and Google Chrome apps

Never submits your content to the cloud

Intuitive dashboard helps you unlock your key productivity metrics

For any other application, simply activate Lightkey Anywhere & benefit from predictive text

Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software: Lifetime Subscription

