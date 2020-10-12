Save 41% on the Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License, you can save 41% off the normal price.
The Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $69.99, it normally retails for $119.
If you thought building websites wasn’t for you, think again. Sparkle gives you the power and speed to build websites you didn’t think were possible with a visual tool. It’s a powerful Mac app that combines an all-in-one approach, an understandable interface, and a focus on producing high performance and search engine optimized websites. Traditionally a website is built by drawing a layout in an image editor, preparing and exporting assets, and finally assembling and optimizing the website in code and jargon-heavy context. This is a tedious, unsophisticated, and error-prone job that Sparkle eliminates entirely.
- Built-in SEO: Your Sparkle site has all the technical details in place for optimal search engine discoverability
- High performance: There’s no optional site optimization step: the generated site is always high performance
- Social, sharing, maps: Sparkle sites are not just gorgeous, they look awesome when shared on social media as well
- Embed & extend: Sparkle can easily embed third-party commerce, chat, mailing list services, to name a few
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License over at our deals store at the link below.