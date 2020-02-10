Save 34% on the CleanShot: Capture Your Screen in a Superior Way

We have a great deal on the CleanShot: Capture Your Screen in a Superior Way in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

Taking screenshots is not a big deal, but when you have to customize and share multiple screen captures, it could become a cumbersome process. CleanShot is a small app that helps you swiftly capture Mac’s screen without desktop icons in the background, annotate or blur specific parts, set a custom wallpaper for your screenshots, and lots more. Make screen capture a breeze with CleanShot.

Easily record your screen without the icons on your desktop in a matter of seconds

Simply drag & drop, copy or save screenshots straight from the Quick Access Overlay

Permanently toggle the desktop icons even when you’re not taking screenshots

Quickly highlight important parts of your screenshot or blur any sensitive content

Set a specific photo or a plain color as a wallpaper for screenshots & screen recordings

Perfectly center window screenshots w/ wallpaper background made in no time

