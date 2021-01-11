Save 27% on the KeySmart Rugged Compact Key Holder

We have an awesome deal on the KeySmart Rugged Compact Key Holder in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 28% off the normal price.
The KeySmart Rugged Compact Key Holder is available in our deals store for just $24.99 it normally retails for $34.
Tired of reaching into your pocket for your mess of keys? Sick of carrying around bulky bottle openers? The KeySmart Rugged has you covered. It features thicker aircraft aluminum plates for extra durability and a pocket clip so your keys are always within reach. The included bottle opener fits compactly into the KeySmart Rugged and features a loop piece to allow you to attach your car keys. Its universal design makes it easy to carry around anywhere you go.
- Thicker aircraft aluminum plates for extra durability
- Compact, quiet & easy to carry key organizer
- 14-key compartments to organize & manage your keys properly
- Pocket clip to attach the keychain on your pockets
- Bottle opener to open drinks
- Easy to assemble & no tools is required
You can find out more details about this great deal on the KeySmart Rugged Compact Key Holder over at our deals store at the link below.
