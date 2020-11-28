Save 25% on the Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
Description
This Universal Power Bank is the perfect solution for travelers fearing their laptop and smart devices will run out of battery power. With 63W total output, this powerful battery pack allows for high power and fast charging for laptops and smart devices. The Power Bank has a Type-C port and cable and two USB-A ports for your other gadgets. This power bank is only 6.7″ wide and is lightweight so you can take it anywhere you go, Never run out of power again!
- 63W total power for charging laptops, tablets, phones & other devices
- Type-C 63W Port and Cable Plus Dual USB-A ports for powering up to 2 other gadgets
- Dual USB ports for powering up to 2 other gadgets
- Lightweight & portable; ideal for travel, camping, and more
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: plastic
- Dimensions: 6.7″H x 4″L x 0.6″W
- Weight: 6.7oz
- Max power: 63W
- Type-C input: 5V 3A (15W)/14.5V 2A (29W)/20V 1.5A (30W)
- Type-C output: 5V 3A (15W) / 9V 3A (27W) / 12V 3A (36W) / 14.5V 3A (43.5W) / 20V 2.25A (45W)
- USB output 1: DC 5V 3A (15W) / 9V 2A (18W) / 12V 1.5A (18W) – Quick Charge 3.0
- USB output 2: DC 5V 2.1A (10.5W)
- LED power indicator
- Lightweight & portable
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- Universal 63W USB-C Fast Charging Power Bank
- 6ft Micro USB cable
