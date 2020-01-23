Save 20% on the 8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad

We have a great deal on the 8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 20% off the normal price.

The 8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad is available in our deals store for $23.99 instead of $29.99 and it comes in a choice of colors which include red, yellow and green.

8BitDo is a premier video game hardware company with a special focus on retro-themed game controllers. Inspired by the original Game Boy Pocket, 8BitDo brings you the SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad. Compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, Steam, Raspberry Pi, and Switch, you can enjoy your favorite game like the good old days but through your modern-day device! It’s powered by a 480mAh rechargeable Li-on battery, giving you 18 hours of great play. Go retro in the digital world with 8BitDo.

Inspired by the original Game Boy Pocket

Controller modes: X-input, D-input, Mac mode, Switch mode

Wirless Bluetooth connectivity

18-hour playtime & 1 to 2 hours of charging time

