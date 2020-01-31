Save 14% on the MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone

We have a great deal four our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 14% off the MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone.
The MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone is available in our deals store for $299.99 and you can see more details about it in the video below.
Focus is at a premium in the digital age. The MP02 4G mobile phone makes it easier to be where you are. It gives you freedom from a constant onslaught of designed-for-addiction notifications and other distractions. It puts you in charge. When it’s time to get online, the MP02’s 4G LTE connection can be shared with a tablet/laptop – which means easier typing in comparison with a smartphone, and a bigger screen. This two-device approach means that the Internet is something you dip into, rather than the other way round. With easy-to-use keypads, minimalist design, rare tactility, and solid construction, MP02 is an elegant and efficient connection solution in the digital age.
- Simple navigation buttons: up, down, select, go, dedicated contacts & SMS buttons
- Voice communication via VoLTE. Internet access available to secondary devices via WiFi/Bluetooth/USB
- Threaded messaging, user-defined dictionary, MMS receipt/display & distinctive monochromatic ideograms
- Transflective LCD screen for sunlight-readability
- Selection of original ringtones specific to the MP02, created by Norwegian sound artist Kjetil Røst Nilsen
- BlackBerry Secure is built into the MP02 during manufacture
