Save 13% on the Super Bright LED Head Lamp

We have a great deal on the Super Bright LED Head Lamp in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 13% off the normal price.

The Super Bright LED Head Lamp normally retails for $54 and you can get it in theGeeky ~Gadgets Deals store for just $47.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Always have a good light source on hand with this Super Bright LED Head Lamp. It features five T6 LED lamps giving you a high-power torch that illuminates distances up to 250 meters. For ease of use, it has a motion sensor and 4 modes so you can adjust the lamp to your preference and needs. Choose among Central Bulb, 4 Small Bulbs, 5 Bulbs, and 5 Flashing Bulbs. With an aluminum alloy body and IPX4 protection, this lamp is waterproof and has good resistance to falls. It’s the perfect lighting companion for running, dog walking, fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, DIY projects, auto repair and other activities.

5 high power LED torch. Illuminate long distances up to 250 meters

Illuminate long distances up to 250 meters 4 modes. Choose from Central Bulb, 4 Small Bulbs, 5 Bulbs, or 5 Flashing Bulbs

Choose from Central Bulb, 4 Small Bulbs, 5 Bulbs, or 5 Flashing Bulbs IPTX4 rating. Waterproof & has good resistance to falls

Waterproof & has good resistance to falls Well adjustable. Adjustable head circumference fits well for adults & children

Adjustable head circumference fits well for adults & children Multi-purpose. Ideal for running, dog walking, fishing, hunting, hiking, DIY projects & more

Head on over to our deals store at the link below for model details on this great deal on the Super Bright LED Head Lamp.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals