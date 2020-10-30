Save 13% on the Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell (Twin Pack)

We have a great deal on the Pebble Smart Doggie Doorbell in the Geeky Gadgets Deals storwe today, you can save up to 13% off the normal price.

The twin pack of the Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell is available in our deals store for just $38.99, it normally retails for $45. There is also a single pack available for $25.99

Imagine you are at home and friends are visiting. The doorbell rings, “Ding-dong”, and your friends say, “Someone is at your door,” and you say, “That’s my dog.” Just think how amazed would they be!

Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell is designed with dog training in mind. With the built-in treat holder (behind the yellow push plate), introducing the dog doorbell to your dog is easy and fun. When your dog nudges the yellow push plate, the receiver or chime inside the house will be triggered. You can install the Doggie Doorbell inside for your dog to use when he needs to go out or outside when he needs to come in. And two Doggie Doorbells can work together inside and outside so that your dog can ring in whichever way he is going.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell overa t our deals store at the link below.

