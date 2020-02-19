Save 10% on the AP80 Portable Music Player

We have a great deal on the AP80 Portable Music Player in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 10% off the regular price.

The AP80 Portable Music Player is available in in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $125.10 it normally retails for $139.

Engineered to provide outstanding Hi-Res audio performance and to capture the depth and breadth of each note, the AP80 features an Ess flagship ES9218P DAC chip, delivers an SNR of up to 126dB and THD+N down to -113dB so you can experience the subtleties of each instrument. This portable player features HiBy 3.0 OS which delivers a premium music experience with high runtime permissions, multithreaded man-machine interaction, and powerful sound. AP80 also sports Mage Sound 8-Ball Tuning, which creates the most satisfying listening experience for you. All these features are packed in a stunning aluminum alloy casing in all your favorite colors.

Outstanding Hi-Res audio performance

Worldwide recognized professional music player system, HiBy 3.0 OS

Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity & apt-X

800mAh battery w/ up to 15 hours playtime

You can find out more information on this great deal on the AP80 Portable Music Player over at our deals store at the link below.

