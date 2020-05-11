San Diego Comic-Con will be a streaming event

We can’t say that the decision to cancel San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was a surprise to anyone in light of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait until 2021 to get a taste of the experience that you crave.

The organizers announced a Comic-Con @ Home event that will take place sometime this summer. At the moment, details of the event are scarce, but it’s clear that you’ll be streaming panels and trailers instead of lining up for hours or booking overpriced hotel rooms. Hey, at least you won’t get worn out by the experience. So that is something positive that fans can look forward to.

The @ Home event isn’t completely surprising. It does answer a question as to whether or not Comic-Con International would produce something like SDCC online or resign itself to hosting some trailers. The replacement for E3, Summer Game Fest, is more a loose collection of announcements — Comic-Con’s effort here might be more focused. When we learn about more details we will let you know.

At least you know that you can look forward to the event in some fashion this summer and that is better than nothing at all for fans who love the yearly show.

Source Engadget

