Samsung’s free TV Plus streaming service is available on the web

Even if you don’t own a Samsung device you can now enjoy its ad-supported streaming service. Samsung has launched TV Plus, something that used to be exclusively available on the brand’s TVs and mobile devices, for the web in May.

It was a soft launch, as Samsung has not really formally announced its web version and or included it in any marketing material for the streaming service. There may have been little fanfare surrounding TV Plus’ web expansion, but a company rep confirmed that Samsung did roll out a web version of the service in the second quarter.

It has been a while coming. Samsung launched TV Plus in 2016, and it has since evolved into its current cable-like free ad-supported form. It’s available in 23 countries, and in the US, it gives viewers access to 140 channels like ABC News Live and Vice. Samsung Electronics SVP Sang Kim said that the company streams “billions of minutes every month,” so it’s very popular with users. That reach has been limited to Samsung customers up until now, so it will be interesting to see what happens here. Will the web version’s availability add a substantial number of new users to the service? We will see.

Source Engadget

