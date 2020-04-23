Samsung’s Eco-Friendly Packaging Turns Into A Pet House

Everything we buy comes in some form of packaging. When buying larger devices like TVs, the packaging is simply too big to just toss in your trash and that is a problem too. However, that’s what Samsung is hoping to make better.

Starting with its smart TVs from its The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero range, Samsung has adopted an eco-friendly approach. Buyers can take the packaging and adapt it to something else, giving the packaging a new lease on life and allowing users to get more out of it instead of simply throwing it away.

This includes options like transforming the boxes into a small table, a folder for your files and papers, or for those who own pets, a tiny pet house. Pretty cool.

Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics says, “Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves.”

Reuse that box to make less waste in the world. Good job Samsung.

Source Ubergizmo

