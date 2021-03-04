Samsung’s 2021 Smart TVs To Include AirPlay 2 Support

Do you want to be able to stream content from your phone or computer to your TV wirelessly? There are several ways to do this, but if you are an Apple user, AirPlay 2 will help you out. However, the protocol isn’t available across multiple TV brands, but if you buy one of Samsung’s 2021 TV models you are good to go.

The company has announced that their new 2021 smart TV lineup will support AirPlay 2. AirPlay 2 is Apple’s wireless protocol that allows iOS and macOS users to stream content wirelessly to supported devices, whether it is a TV or speakers.

It is different from Bluetooth since AirPlay 2 will piggyback off your home’s WiFi network, which some say makes it more stable, but since it is exclusive to Apple’s devices, only Apple users are using it anyway.

As well as supporting AirPlay 2, Samsung’s 2021 TVs will also come with the Apple TV app. This will give their TVs a similar functionality to the Apple TV set-top box, and give users access to content from Apple TV+, if they are subscribed to the service. This new feature in Samsung TVs will help get users onto the Apple ecosytem, or at least that is the hope.

