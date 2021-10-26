Samsung partners with Best Buy for in-store phone repairs in the US

Sometimes it can be hard to find a place to repair your phone. Samsung is trying to help owners with this problem with a newly announced Best Buy partnership. Beginning on October 26th, more than 100 Best Buy stores across the US will start offering Galaxy S and Galaxy Note repairs. Then, next month these locations will start repairing Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable as well.

If you bring your phone to one of the stores, they will be able to help with front and back screen replacements, battery swaps, and port and camera repairs too. Best Buy’s Geek Squad will complete the repairs with parts and training that are provided by Samsung itself.

For Samsung, this partnership is about expanding its repair footprint in a huge way. The 100 Best Buy stores add to the more than 550 in-person authorized care locations the company already has in place across the US. So now nearly any Samsung user will be able to get help. They won’t help you if you own a more affordable Samsung device like the Galaxy A52 though, but it’s still a step in the right direction for consumers who need repairs. Best Buys are everywhere after all. And that is the idea.

Source Engadget

