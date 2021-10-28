Samsung Opens Tizen OS To Other TV Brands

The competition for the smartphone platform market space has been decided ages ago, but the smart TV space is still very competitive. For the most part, TV manufacturers use their own software for their TVs, but companies like Google have been attempting to try and standardize this with Android TV.

In fact, Samsung is hoping to give TV manufacturers an alternative. They announced during the Samsung Developer Conference 2021 that it will be opening up its Tizen OS to other TV brands. This means that smaller TV brands who don’t make their own operating systems for their TVs will now have Tizen as a choice. It’s always good to have another choice.

The Tizen TV Platform Licensing service will allow manufacturers to use Tizen to power their smart TVs, and will also give them a chance to promote their devices at major events, as well as access various streaming services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and others.

Samsung isn’t the only one offering their own platform to third-party brands. Brands like LG have done something similar in the past. Not only does it provide more choice, but some users prefer the Tizen OS and might want it on a non Samsung TV.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals