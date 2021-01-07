Samsung M02s smartphone gets official

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in India, the Samsung M02s and the device comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display with a HD+ resolution

The Samsung M02s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage and if you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging and it features a 5 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there are three cameras, a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The 3GB of RAM and 32GB model will retail for INR 8,999 and the 4GB and 64GB model for INR 9,999, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals